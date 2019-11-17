Singer Will-I-Am alleges racism on Quantas flight

(CNN) – Black Eyed Peas singer Will-I-Am is accusing a flight attendant of racism and of being quote ‘beyond rude.’

On Twitter, the star said he was recently on a Qantas flight from Brisbane to Sydney when an attendant called police.

.@Qantas Your #RacistFlightattendant was beyond rude & took it to the next level by calling the police on me. thank god the other passengers testified that SHE was out of Control 🙏🏿 the police finally let me go. imagine if the police were as aggressive as Lorraine Marshall 😵 — will.i.am (@iamwill) November 16, 2019

He reportedly didn’t hear the instructions to put away electronics because he was wearing noise-canceling headphones.

Will-I-Am said he put away his laptop when the flight attendant asked him directly. The singer says the attendant targeted him and people of color.

Police later let the musician go.

Qantas said the incident was a misunderstanding and had nothing to do with race.

The airline said they will be following up with the singer and wished him well for the rest of his tour.