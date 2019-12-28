Small plane crashes in Louisana killing 5 people

1  of  2
by: KFLY Newsroom, The Associated Press

LAFAYETTE, La. (KFLY/AP) — A fire official says 5 people are dead after a small plane crash in Louisiana.

Lafayette Fire Chief Robert Benoit told KLFY-TV that there were five fatalities at the scene.

The craft appears to be a small private plane, possibly a Piper fixed-wing, though that is currently unconfirmed, as well.

Eyewitnesses tell KLFY the scene say they heard sounds from above “like a semi-truck” as the lights went out at businesses and residences near the crash scene. Several residents tell KLFY they are without power at this hour.

Kevin Jackson, a local resident, said he saw the crash.

“I was right outside before the crash. I noticed (the plane) was low and smoking like hell,” said Jackson. “It shook my trailer. I knew something was bad. I went in my house, and all you heard was this massive explosion.”

Jackson and other eyewitnesses said the plane also hit a car on its way down.

“Someone was screaming from that car,” said one eyewitness. “There were little explosions for five minutes or so after that. There was a big old ball of flame.”

Acadian Ambulance said via Twitter that it responded to the scene of a “crash of a small civilian airplane” in Lafayette and transported two patients to a local hospital.

