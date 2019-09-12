Small plane crashes into vehicle on Maryland highway

BOWIE, Md. (WRIC) — Fire officials in Maryland say four people are injured after a small plane crashed into a vehicle on a highway.

The crash occurred Thursday morning on Route 50 near Freeway Airport.

BREAKING: A small plane hit a vehicle eastbound on Route 50 near Freeway Airport in Bowie. Fire officials say four people are injured. https://t.co/T8wTCmlPqL pic.twitter.com/surFyJFBqu — ABC 7 News – WJLA (@ABC7News) September 12, 2019

Maryland State Police believe the pilot was trying to land at the airport and misjudged the landing.

A small plane struck a vehicle on eastbound Route 50 in Bowie, MD. Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019. (Maryland State Police)

Prince George’s County Fire officials told WJLA that two adults inside the car struck by the plane were transported to the hospital with minor injuries, and two adult passengers from the plane refused transportation.