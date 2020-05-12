Small-town barber wins early victory in fight to stay open

Karl Manke, 77, waves to people gathered just before a press conference on Monday, May 11, 2020 at Karl Manke’s Beauty & Barber Shop in Owosso, Mich. Manke has defied the governor’s order not to conduct business. (Sarahbeth Maney/The Flint Journal via AP)

DETROIT (AP) — A judge has declined to stop a defiant Michigan barber who reopened his shop despite a state order that closed businesses because of the coronavirus.

The judge on Monday rejected a request for a restraining order and said Karl Manke deserves a hearing if the state wants to shut him down. The 77-year-old Manke has become a symbol of resistance to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s sweeping restrictions to stop the spread of the virus.

Manke reopened his barber shop in Owosso, 40 miles from the state Capitol, on May 4, saying he hated not working and can make his own decisions.

