Soccer ball size tumor removed from New Jersey man’s neck

For months, a man in New Jersey tried to find a doctor who would remove a massive tumor from his neck.

Milton Wingert went from doctor to doctor to have them look at his soccer-ball sized, cancerous tumor, hoping someone would agree to remove it. But they all said no, worried about the danger in doing that.

It went on for months like that, until he finally got a yes from a head and neck surgeon at Mount Sinai Hospital. even with potential complications, his doctor knew this was doable.

After a seven-hour surgery, the tumor was gone, certainly worth the thumbs-up in a photo after surgery.

Wingert is still in the hospital right now, but his doctor says it’s only the beginning of recovery for the 81-year-old.