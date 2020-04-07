Social distance ‘tailgating’

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — As the coronavirus pandemic continues, some people are socializing in a way that still keeps social distancing top of mind.

WATE 6 On Your Side noticed several of these social distancing “tailgates” happening around Knoxville recently.

People coming together to talk from a distance like a group WATE 6 On Your Side spoke to, whose participants parked off of Northshore.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends people keep 6 feet of distance from one another to help prevent the spread.

