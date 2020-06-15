Social media users celebrate Obama with #AllBirthdaysMatter trend on Trump’s 74th birthday

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — President Donald Trump celebrated his 74th birthday on Sunday, but social media users celebrated the day a bit differently.
#AllBirthdaysMatter and #ObamaAppreciationDay was trending on Twitter Sunday as users trolled the president’s birthday.
Athletes, actors, musicians, politicians and other celebrities shared their favorite photos of former president Barack Obama and created their own holiday: “Obama Appreciation Day”.
Others referred to it as the “1st annual Obama Day”.
You can view some of the posts below.
