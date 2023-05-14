(WRIC) — The United States Social Security Administration (SSA) has released the top ten baby names for 2022, and the top names from recent years have remained in the No. 1 spots.

The top name for boys born is 2022 was Liam and the top name for girls born in 2022 was Olivia. According to SSA, Liam has been at the top of the boys’ list for the last six years and Olivia has been at the top of the girls’ list for the last four years.

Only one name, Luna, earned its first spot in the top ten lists last year.

The following is the top names for boys born in the U.S. in 2022:

1. Liam

2. Noah

3. Oliver

4. James

5. Elijah

6. William

7. Henry

8. Lucas

9. Benjamin

10. Theodore

The following is the top names for girls born in the U.S. in 2022: