Something in the Water to refund all 2020 tickets

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Something In The Water officials have made the decision to refund all tickets for this year’s festival which was previously canceled due to coronavirus concerns.

In a statement posted on social media Monday afternoon, SITW officials say they will begin refunding all 2020 ticket holders beginning June 28.

The event announced on March 13 that after much consideration, the festival would return in April 2021.

Officials say those who initially opted to keep their tickets for 2021 will receive an email confirming their refund and to allow up to 10 business days for the refund to process.

