South Carolina public beach accesses to reopen next week, senator says

COLUMBIA, SC (WBTW) – A South Carolina senator says beach accesses will reopened next week as the country continues to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic.

Senator Stephen Goldfinch (R – District 34) told News13 beach access restrictions will ease some time next week.

He said the same thing Saturday afternoon on his Facebook page.

Myrtle Beach Mayor Brenda Bethune told News13 the governor called Saturday to discuss options for opening the beach accesses.

Mayor Bethune said her and other city officials will be discussing what’s best for Myrtle Beach Saturday evening.

“We need to understand the affects on our police and Beach Patrol,” Mayor Bethune said. “Our main concern will be doing what is best to keep our community safe.”

Governor McMaster issued an executive order March 30 that ordered the closure of public access points to the state’s beaches.

It also ordered the closure of all public boat ramps, landings and other access points on the state’s lakes, rivers and waterways.

Public boat landings were reopened Friday.

Governor McMaster is expected to make an announcement Monday, News13 learned.

News13 has reached out to the governor’s office for additional information. Count on News13 for updates.