Southwest Airlines replaces little boy’s lost teddy bear

(CNN/KTVT) – A little boy got a surprise after he lost his teddy bear on an airplane.

“I play with him a lot. I carry him around a lot,” said Grayson Mulligan.

Grayson and Teddy have always been inseparable. But on a trip from Dallas to New Orleans over the Thanksgiving holiday, something unimaginable happened.

“He noticed teddy was gone when he had gotten to Granny and Paw-paw’s house, and that’s when the hunt for teddy began,” said Christina Mulligan, Grayson’s mom.

Mom Christina posted to Southwest Airline’s Facebook page hoping someone would find her son’s best friend.

“I called the baggage claim area, the TSA. I called the lost and found in New Orleans,” Christina said. “Every day a package would show up, is that teddy? It was traumatizing.”

A month passed and no teddy. But just this past month, Grayson got a surprise from Southwest. A new bear, whose adventure to his new home was a story all of its own and was all documented for Grayson to see.

“I felt happy because I know they cared a lot about me, and I have some flight attendant bears too,” Grayson said.

His new friend is named Jack.

Just a boy and his bear ready for new adventures and grateful for the kindness that brought them together.

“There’s a reason why they have that heart on their airplanes,” Christina said.

“Because they care about people,” Grayson said.

In 2015, Southwest reunited a different boy with his stuffed tiger named Hobbes.