RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — SpaceX has announced that it launched 54 Starlink satellites into low-earth orbit on Wednesday, Dec. 28, marking the company’s 60th launch of the year.

The early-morning launch occurred from the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida. The satellites, which are the first of SpaceX’s new upgraded network sent into orbit, were carried by the Falcon 9 in what was the rocket’s 11th flight. According to SpaceX, the upgraded satellites can be deployed to new orbits to add more customers and provide faster service.

Watch a video footage of Wednesday’s launch captured by a Florida resident below.

Video credit: Storyful.