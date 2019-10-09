1  of  5
Squirrels stash more than 200 walnuts in couple’s car

by: CNN Newsource

Posted: / Updated:

(CNN) – Holly and Chris Persic, of Pittsburgh, say squirrels stuffed more than 200 walnuts and tons of grass under the hood of Holly’s car.

If you think the engine looks more like a nest, that might very well have been what they squirrels were going for.

It appears they may have been stocking up for winter.

Holly discovered the stockpile Monday while driving.

She smelled something she thought was burning gas.

But when she popped the hood she saw the squirrels’ stash.

There was no damage to the car, beyond it needing a cleanup, which took quite a long time.

