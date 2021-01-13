State farm is matching every donation made to the Red Cross, dollar for dollar, through Friday

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — For the next few days your donation to the American Red Cross will go a little further. State Farm announced it is matching donations to the organization dollar for dollar from Jan. 11-15.
The insurance company said they will run this donation match until Friday, or they reach $100,000.
State Farm said the money donated to the go towards helping families who have been affected by a fire or other disaster find shelter, receive meals and snacks, as well as provide them with emergency financial assistance, health services and recovery support.
To make sure your donation is matched dollar for dollar, donate here.
