State farm is matching every donation made to the Red Cross, dollar for dollar, through Friday

Charles “Harry” Murphy, Jr., BS, NRP the Emergency Management Coordinator for the Louisiana Region, Cap/West Chapter, hands a bag containing masks to Natechia and her daughter Nyla, 2 years old, whose home was damaged by a recent tornado in Monroe, LA, on Saturday, April 18, 2020. Photo courtesy of the American Red Cross.

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — For the next few days your donation to the American Red Cross will go a little further. State Farm announced it is matching donations to the organization dollar for dollar from Jan. 11-15.

The insurance company said they will run this donation match until Friday, or they reach $100,000.

State Farm said the money donated to the go towards helping families who have been affected by a fire or other disaster find shelter, receive meals and snacks, as well as provide them with emergency financial assistance, health services and recovery support.

To make sure your donation is matched dollar for dollar, donate here.