Stocks fall, closing out their worst quarter since 2008

FILE – This July 16, 2013 file photo shows a street sign for Wall Street outside the New York Stock Exchange in New York. Stocks are opening slightly lower on Wall Street, Tuesday, March 31, 2020, as investors close out a brutal month of March. The S&P 500 is headed for its biggest quarterly decline since the last quarter of 2008.(AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)

NEW YORK (AP) – Stocks fell and ended the first quarter with a decline of 20%, the market’s worst quarter since the dark days of the financial crisis. The loss for the S&P 500 in March alone was 12.5% as the surge of coronavirus cases sent investors fleeing from the market.

Stocks did claw back some of those losses with a rally the past week. Massive aid for the economy and markets from the Federal Reserve and Capitol Hill have helped spur some buying, although the S&P 500 and the Dow fell more than 1.5% Tuesday.

Up next for the market: Friday’s jobs report and company earnings period.

