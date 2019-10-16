Stolen bust of Orville Wright found on the beach in Kill Devil Hills

KILL DEVIL HILLS, N.C. (WAVY) — All is Wright again. Well, almost.

The missing bust of Orville Wright, one of the Wright brothers, was found “tucked” in the dunes of Kill Devil Hills on Tuesday, just a little over a 1903-length flight away from its regular spot at Wright Brothers National Memorial.

The National Park Service says the bust was found by a visitor just before 3:30 p.m. near 909 S. Virginia Dare Trail.

While there appears to be no damage to the bust itself, the park service says there was damage to its granite mounting base, and the case is still under investigation.

They’re encouraging anyone near the national memorial or 909 S. Virginia Dare Trail to review security footage from Oct. 12 to Oct. 15 for suspicious activity.