WILKES-BARRE, Pa. (WBRE/WYOU) — There’s a bit of a mystery in the Diamond City, and this one is ruffling a few feathers.

It involves an alleged stolen chicken, an exotic pet store owner, and several ravenous alligators.

This is Doris. The six-month-old Rhode Island Red chicken is seeking refuge at CDE Exotics in downtown Wilkes-Barre.

Owner Cameron English says, as seen in this surveillance video, a group of young men brought her to the exotic pet store Sunday with fowl intentions.

“Came to the front door, slamming on the door from what my employee said, I was not present at the time, and they said would you buy this chicken, and we could watch it being fed to the alligators,” Cameron English, the owner of CDE Exotics, said.

Nine rescued alligators, among hundreds of other animals, live at the shop and educational facility on South Main Street.

After the employee denied the request to throw the chicken into the alligator pen, the men took off with her.

“They described who they were to me and I knew exactly where they lived so we went over there, they came out and said they don’t have a chicken, and I said, you were just pounding on my front door with it. I said, I just want the bird,” English said.

English says he had to pay them $15 to rescue her and he believes this animal was stolen.

“She’s a sweetheart so she’s definitely very used to humans, somebody raised her very closely. You could tell with the temperament of a chicken very easily,” English said.

English filed a police report and says he’s on a mission to get Doris home… wherever that may be.

“It’s heartbreaking… it’s heartbreaking. So, I mean, I hope somebody does come forward and we can find its owner. That’s the happy ending I’m looking for,” English said.

CDE Exotics is asking the chicken’s rightful owner to come forward with proof.

If nobody claims the chicken, it will join the store owner’s personal flock.

Wilkes-Barre City Police have not responded to our calls about an investigation.