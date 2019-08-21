Students’ cell phones banned at California public school

SAN MATEO (KRON) – San Mateo High School is now a cell phone-free learning environment for students.

In a statement, the school said students will keep cell phones in pouches during the day and will be able to access their phones once class has ended.

Students who don’t have cell phones must have signed a letter on file stating that a phone will not be brought to school.

The school says its goal is “to improve the climate and culture in our classrooms and on campus by eliminating cell phones during the day.”

Smartwatches count too.

If the watch can pair with a phone, they must also be placed in pouches.

The school says unlocking and locking stations will be available in every classroom and on campus.

In the event of a personal emergency where a cell phone is needed, students can unlock their pouch in an administrator’s office.

There are consequences for those who violate these policies, including Saturday school and suspension, depending on the severity of the offense.