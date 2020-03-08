Students create 200-foot Greta Thunberg display for International Women’s Day

ENGLAND (WWLP) – Students at an elementary school in England created a larger-than-life display in honor of International Women’s Day, celebrating a fellow young activist.

A 200-foot likeness of climate activist Greta Thunberg was created on the lawn of the school.

Impressively, it took just four days to make. And other young activists already see Thunberg as a role model.

One student said, “She’s really inspirational but also she really cares about what she’s doing. She doesn’t do it for fame or anything. She really cares about the climate and our environment.”

Students were asked to pick the woman that most inspired them as the subject of the portrait – electing the 17-year-old climate activist from Sweden.

