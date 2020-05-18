Students in virtual script reading class get to meet the actors who performed the play

POTTSVILLE, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, Pa. (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — With many of us still stuck at home, we are finding virtual classes to keep us entertained and connected. A script reading class for high school students in Pennsylvania had some special guests join them.

“Perhaps you mean Mrs. Robert Gerard?” said one student.

High school students laughed as they read through the script of Kate Hamill’s adaptation of Sense and Sensibility in this old clip of their virtual script reading class.

“There’s so much joy in her adaptations. So much playfulness,” said Andrus Nichols, an original cast member.

Emily Ehlinger, Executive Director of Schuylkill County Council for the Arts, said, “The teens enjoyed it so much.”

She invited the original cast of the play, including Hamill, to join them for this class.

“A great way to use Zoom and a really great way to keep kids reading plays and into the theater in a moment where we all can’t be in a room together,” said actress Andrus Nichols.

“Well my first question, since you see I have a whole page and a half. If you could do the show again, what would you do differently?” said Sarah Malek, a high school student.

With more than a dozen people on the Zoom call, students got to pick the actors’ brains with questions, covering everything from gender roles in theater to what things they liked about the adaptation.

“That was my favorite of the whole entire show, so,” said one student.

Emily Ehlinger started offering the class after school was canceled due to the pandemic. Students from different school districts across the region are participating daily.

“They all wanted to do this, and they stuck with it and we’ve read quite a few at this point,” said Ehlinger.

The actors and students showed that you don’t always need a theater to enjoy a good play.

Students interested in joining the free virtual script reading class are still welcomed to join.

