Supreme Court blocks President Trump from canceling DACA program

Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) students celebrate in front of the U.S. Supreme Court after the Supreme Court rejects President Donald Trump’s bid to end legal protections for young immigrants, Thursday, June 18, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

(WRIC/AP) — The United States Supreme Court ruled against the Trump Administration’s decision to end the DACA program, which allows non-citizens brought to the United States as children to apply for protection from deportation.

The Supreme Court blocked President Trump’s DACA rescission with a 5-4 vote Thursday morning. The court ruled that the Trump administration had violated federal law when it rescinded the DACA program.

Those protected by the DACA program will retain their protection from deportation and be allowed to work in the United States.

Chief Justice John Roberts, joined by his four liberal colleagues, wrote for the court that the administration did not pursue the end of the program properly.

“We do not decide whether DACA or its rescission are sound policies,“ Roberts wrote. “We address only whether the agency complied with the procedural requirement that it provide a reasoned explanation for its action. Here the agency failed to consider the conspicuous issues of whether to retain forbearance and what if anything to do about the hardship to DACA recipients.”

The Department of Homeland Security can try again, he wrote.

The court’s four conservative justices dissented. Justice Clarence Thomas, in a dissent joined by Justices Samuel Alito and Neil Gorsuch, wrote that DACA was illegal from the moment it was created under the Obama administration in 2012.

Justice Brett Kavanaugh wrote in a separate dissent that he was satisfied that the administration acted appropriately in trying to end the program.

READ: Supreme Court decision on DACA program

