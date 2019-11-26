Survey: You need an annual salary of $116,550 to be happy in Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — You need to be making six-figures to be happy living in Raleigh, according to a new analysis.

A survey from Purdue University and GoBankingRates.com found that you need an annual salary of $116,550 to be happy in Raleigh. The study also found that people need to be making between $66,600 and $83,250 annually for their emotional well-being.

The study argued that the optimal amount of money it takes to be happy varies worldwide and throughout 50 of America’s biggest cities.

“That might be surprising as what we see on TV and what advertisers tell us we need would indicate that there is no ceiling when it comes to how much money is needed for happiness, but we now see there are some thresholds,” said Andrew T. Jebb, a doctoral student and the lead author of the Purdue University study, in a press release.

The research specifically sought to pinpoint the amount where money no longer changes your level of emotional well-being and “life evaluation.” Emotional well-being was measured according to a person’s day-to-day emotions, including happy, excited, sad and angry.

Life evaluation was defined in terms of overall life satisfaction and was “likely more influenced by higher goals and comparisons to others.”