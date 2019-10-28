Suspect arrested in deadly Texas party shooting

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A man has been arrested in connection with the shooting at an off-campus college party in Greenville, Texas, that left two people dead and 12 injured.

According to police, Brandon Gonzales, 23, was arrested and charged with capital murder of multiple persons.

Authorities say about 750 people were in attendance at the Saturday party about 15 miles southwest of a satellite campus of the Texas A&M University System. The party was not school-sanctioned, however.

Authorities say he’s being held in the Hunt County Jail on a $1 million bond.