Suspect captured in North Carolina shooting that left 13-year-old girl dead, police say

CONCORD, N.C. (AP/WNCN) – An 18-year-old has been apprehended and charged in connection with a shooting at Concord Mills mall Saturday night that left one dead and two injured.

Dontae Laquavious Milton-Black was captured Wednesday morning at 7 a.m. by members of the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department’s Violent Criminal Apprehension Team.

Milton-Black, of Charlotte, is charged with first-degree murder and felony riot.

Additional charges are pending as the investigation in the shooting continues.

Around 8:40 p.m. on Saturday, Concord police officers responded to a call about a fight outside a Dave and Buster’s at Concord Mills.

Responding officers found two male juveniles suffering from gunshot wounds.

A 13-year-old girl, Avenanna Propst, had also been shot.

Propst died at the scene, police said.

The shooting followed a verbal altercation inside the mall between Milton-Black and others.

After being asked to leave the mall, Milton-Black opened fire in the parking lot – striking the three victims.

Police said Propst and the other two shooting victims were not involved in the altercation inside the mall and were not intended targets.

Milton-Black is being held under no bond at the Cabarrus County Jail.

Meanwhile, Propst’s school, A.C.E. Academy, released a statement about the slain girl and her death:

Avenanna was scheduled to graduate from our school this year and this is devastating to all of us. She was a popular girl in the school and the news spread quickly among our school family. She’s a baby, she’s 13-years-old.

This is hard to process, accept, or even understand. We support our families in and out of school and anytime one of our children suffer, we all suffer.

We will support Avenanna’s family for as long as it takes to get through these painful, unimaginable times.”

The two male victims suffered non-life threatening injuries.