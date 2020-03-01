Syringes in possession of alleged Maryland syringe stabber were filled with semen, police say

ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. (WJLA) — Maryland authorities said syringes found in the possession of a man who is accused of using a syringe to stab a woman at a grocery store were filled with semen.

Suspect Thomas Stemen was arrested Wednesday for stabbing a victim with an unknown substance. Police said they still do not know what was in that syringe, only that semen was in other syringes taken as evidence.

Stemen is also accused of trying to stab two other women at the store and missing them both. Detectives believe there may be more victims of similar incidents who haven’t reported them.

The victim who was stabbed has undergone urine and blood tests, and will be taking medication for 30 days, WJLA reported.

Authorities said they found a large syringe filled with liquid in Stemen’s car during a search, as well as more syringes in his home.

LATEST HEADLINES