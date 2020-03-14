Taco Bell looking at drive-thru and delivery only options

1  of  12
(CNN) – Taco Bell is preparing to close its dining rooms, offering only drive-thru and delivery amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Taco Bell CEO Mark King made the announcement on Friday in a statement on the company’s website. King said the change in practice is to help keep the virus from spreading.

King also said the company is amending its sick policy for employees at company-owned restaurants in the U.S.

The company said it is actively working with its franchise partner to encourage a similar approach.

