1  of  2
Breaking News
Nail salon worker photographed butchering deer Year-long narcotics investigation ends with 4 arrests, $8,000 worth of heroin seized

Tamir Rice’s mom creates ‘Tamir Rice Safety Handbook’

U.S. & World

by: associated press

Posted: / Updated:
AP_Tamir_Rice_ll_141124_16x9_992_120324

CLEVELAND (AP) – The mother of a black 12-year-old fatally shot by a white Cleveland police officer has released a booklet to show children how they should interact with police.

Samaria Rice and the American Civil Liberties Union have created the Tamir Rice Safety Handbook.

The six-page booklet shows children and teenagers how to assert their rights in different scenarios with law enforcement, from being questioned on the way home from school to having officers show up at their homes.

Tamir was playing with a pellet gun outside a Cleveland recreation center on November 22, 2014 when he was shot by an officer who thought it was an actual firearm.

The officer was cleared of criminal wrongdoing. Tamir’s family reached a $6 million settlement with the city in 2016.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

StormTracker 8

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Local Events