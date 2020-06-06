Tampa troopers help deliver baby on side of road

PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD) -- The father of the man accused of opening fire and killing four people at a Waffle House in 2018 appeared in court Friday, and his attorney argued there is no way to properly charge him.

At the Tazewell County Courthouse, Jeffrey Reinking's attorney said the bill of indictment was too vague to properly charge him for unlawful delivery of a firearm. His attorney, Joel Brown, said the indictment reads Reinking “gave” his son Travis the gun, which is owned by Travis, and that is not specific enough.