Tattoo shop celebrates DC Tattoo Expo’s 10th year & recognition that came with it

ARLINGTON, Va. (WDVM) — Exposed Temptations Tattoo is celebrating 10 years of its D.C. Tattoo Expo this weekend. It’s also celebrating increasing acceptance and recognition of tattoo artists’ work.

Owner of Exposed Temptations Greg Piper started the expo as a way to showcase tattoo artists’ talents. This year the expo will feature 450 artists and shops from around the globe, including appearances by stars from Paramount’s reality show, Ink Master.

“When I first started it was more bikers, military… I never thought it would transpire [sic] into what it is today which is; I mean, everybody is getting tattooed,” Piper said. “Because of how it’s come out of the shadows we’re actually recognized for our talents and abilities as actual artists rather than tattooers.”

The expo will continue through the weekend at the Marriott Hotel in Crystal City.

