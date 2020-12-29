Teacher whose video of first-graders greeting each other went viral dies of COVID-19

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The El Paso teacher whose video of children hugging and high-fiving became a national sensation in 2018 has died from COVID-19.
Zelene Blancas died Monday after a two-month battle with the virus. She was 35 years old.
Two years ago, Blancas, a first grade dual language teacher at Dr. Sue A. Shook Elementary, recorded her students using a “good morning or goodbye” menu to give each other high-fives, hugs, fist-bumps and handshakes. Nearly all the students opted for the hug, embracing each other with big smiles – the touching video went viral with tens of thousands of likes on Twitter.
Blancas first became ill in October and was hospitalized shortly thereafter. According to Nick Adkins, founder of Pinksocks Life, she spent nine weeks in the ICU before her death on Monday.
“The ripple effect of love and kindness that she put out into the universe through teaching her kids through the years is immeasurable,” said Adkins. “Ms. Blancas and the entire staff and students at Shook are what we should all strive for each and every day, each and every now. She lives on in the love that she taught and spread. I am grateful for her. We all are.”
Adkins said Blancas’ brother notified him of her death early Monday morning. A GoFundMe account that was initially set up to assist her family with medical expenses went viral among the Pinksocks Life community, a group of people who aim to spread kindness, compassion and empathy through gifting bright, pink socks with mustaches on them.
Blancas was a member of the Pinksocks Life community and, with Adkins’ help, gifted hundreds of pink socks to students at Sue Shook Elementary.
- Harlingen, Texas (KVEO)—A second round of stimulus payments was included in a COVID-19 relief package, which was signed by President Donald Trump on Sunday night. The COVID-19 relief bill, which includes a second stimulus check for up to $600 per adult and qualified child dependents, can be sent to people who qualify by the first […]
- 8News has been there to cover this year throughout Central Virginia. The images are amazing whether they are unimaginable, terrifying or beautiful. Here are some of the scenes our news team captured in 2020.
- The Texas teacher whose video of children hugging and high-fiving became a national sensation in 2018 has died from COVID-19.
- It has become clear Operation Warp Speed will fall far short of the federal government’s goal of vaccinating 20 million people by the end of December.
- The first known case of the coronavirus variant in the United States has been detected in Colorado, according to Gov. Jared Polis and state health officials.
- President-elect Joe Biden criticized the Trump administration Tuesday for the pace of distributing COVID-19 vaccines, saying it is "falling far behind."
- Help has arrived for those in Henrico County who are having difficulties paying their utility bill due to the coronavirus pandemic. Henrico County Department of Public Utilities will use federal funding from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act (CARES ACT) to help residents pay delinquent utility bills.
- Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell on Tuesday blocked Democrats' push to immediately bring President Donald Trump's demand for bigger $2,000 COVID-19 relief checks up for a vote, saying the chamber would “begin a process” to address the issue.
- An Ohio death row inmate who survived an attempt to execute him by lethal injection in 2009 died Monday of possible complications of COVID-19, the state prisons system said.
- 59 new deaths were reported today bringing the total number of people who have lost their life to coronavirus in the state to 4,920.