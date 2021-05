RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) -- Clouds make a return to the area tonight as a cold front drops through the region. About the only location where I could see a light shower being possible is the Northern Neck. It will get to be a little breezy when the front passes us by, and I expect to see overnight lows in the mid to upper 40s.

Cooler weather is on the way for tomorrow as highs return back into the middle 60s. As for what the sky will be like, it is going to be a case of “where you live.” Mostly sunny weather over the northern ½ of the stay. While we start with clouds here in the metro area, we will eventually turn partly cloudy—somewhat like today. Head down to the VA/NC line and you will have the chance of a little it of light rain in the morning and then a lot of clouds in the afternoon.