Teen involved in New York City beating of 15-year-old girl over Air Jordans shot dead

U.S. & World

by: Nexstar Media Wire and Alexa Mae Asperin

Posted: / Updated:

NEW YORK (KRON) – A teen boy accused of being part of a mob caught on camera beating a young girl and robbing her of her Air Jordan shoes in Brooklyn back in March was shot dead on Tuesday, authorities said.

According to the New York Police Department, 16-year-old Tyquan Howard was shot in front of a building in Brooklyn and died at a nearby hospital.

Police have yet to release any details on what may have led to the shooting; no arrests have been made.

Howard was arrested and charged with gang assault in connection with the brutal assault of the 15-year-old girl back in March.

