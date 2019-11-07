Teen Jeopardy! champ donates some winnings to cancer center in honor of host Alex Trebek

(CNN) — He’s got the brains and now we know he’s got a huge heart.

Last June, 18-year-old Avi Gupta, a Columbia University freshman, won the ‘Jeopardy’ teen tournament and the $100,000 grand prize.

But he’s not keeping it all for himself.

The young man donated a portion of his winnings to pancreatic cancer research at OHSU’s Knight Cancer Institute on Monday.

He said it was in honor of Jeopardy host Alex Trebek’s battle with pancreatic cancer, someone who he says has been a role model for him.

“A few months ago, I donated $314 because I hadn’t gotten the Jeopardy winnings yet, but now that I have those, I’m able to give the full amount, $10,314, and 314 is a number with significance to me, it’s pi, to me it represents my life long love of learning and mathematics that eventually led me to appear on Jeopardy and has propelled what I’ve been doing ever since,” Gupta said.

The 18-year-old says he hopes his donation will help promote research for early detection.

Doctor Brian Druker is the director of the Knight Cancer Institute.

He and his wife were so inspired by Gupta, they pledged to match it.