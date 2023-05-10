WARSAW, Poland (AP) — A 16-year-old girl was killed and nine other people were injured in a knife attack in an orphanage in central Poland, authorities said Wednesday.

The attack in Tomislawice, near the town of Lodz, took place late Tuesday. A 19-year-old man suspected of the attack has been arrested, according to Aneta Sobieraj, spokeswoman for police in the Lodz region.

Four wounded children and a tutor were hospitalized but their injuries are not life-threatening. Four other victims did not need hospital treatment.

In a separate incident, a 61-year-old man remains hospitalized after a masked attacker stabbed him in the back in central Warsaw on Tuesday. Police are searching for the attacker.