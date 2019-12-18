Teen may have staged kidnapping in the Bronx to avoid moving, police sources say

(WRIC/ABC News) — The New York Police Department is investigating whether a 16-year-old girl who was reported kidnapped Monday night may have staged the whole ordeal, police sources told ABC News.

Police were searching for a group of men who allegedly kidnapped a teenage girl off a street in the Bronx in front of her own mother. The kidnapping happened late Monday in the 700 block of Eagle Avenue near E. 156th Street, according to the New York Police Department.

The NYPD released surveillance video showing a man grabbing 16-year-old Karol Sanchez as she walked with her mom, then forcing her into a beige four-door sedan with two other men inside.

Sanchez’s mother is seen trying to fight back but is ultimately pushed away.

An Amber Alert was issued.

Hours after released surveillance of the kidnapping, NYPD said the 16-year-old girl who was kidnapped Monday night had been found safe and was back home.

According to ABC News, her mother told police she was considering moving the family to Honduras and detectives are considering whether that played a role in the teen’s decision. Sources told ABC News, Sanchez has since met with police and is now on her way to the local precinct, the sources said.

