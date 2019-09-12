1  of  2
Teen tried to kill parents in murder-for-hire plot with money stolen from them

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. (CNN) – Police say a Florida teenager stole her parents’ money to hire someone to kill them.

Alyssa Hatcher appeared in a Lake County courtroom Wednesday.

According to a police affidavit, the 17-year-old stole nearly $1,500 from her parents’ bank account.

The affidavit says the teen paid $400 to a friend to kill her parents.

When it didn’t happen, Hatcher reportedly paid someone else $900 to do it.

The documents state she also used the money to buy cocaine.

Hatcher has been charged as a juvenile with two counts of criminal solicitation for murder.

