Teenage American Airlines passenger is duct-taped to seat after in-flight incident, video shows

(NEXSTAR) – A teenager flying with American Airlines reportedly needed to be restrained with duct tape after becoming belligerent on a Tuesday flight.

The incident took place on a flight from Maui to Los Angeles, American Airlines confirmed. Witnesses who spoke with KCAL said the boy had attempted to kick out a window before passengers and crew attempted to restrain him to his seat. He also became physical with his mother, according to the outlet.

In footage obtained by KCAL, two men can be seen trying to contain the young passenger while a crew member attempts to wrap him with the tape.

The flight was ultimately diverted to Honolulu, where the teen was taken into custody.

“Flight 212 from Kahului Airport Maui (OGG) to LAX diverted to Daniel K Inouye International Airport, Honolulu (HNL) due to an incident with a passenger on board,” a representative for American Airlines wrote of the After landing at HNL at 3:47 p.m. (local time), customers were re-accommodated on other flights and provided hotel accommodations. Safety and security is our top priority and we apologize to our customer for any inconvenience this caused.”

Tuesday’s in-flight incident marks the latest in a string of passengers needing to be restrained for disruptive and threatening behavior. In July, American Airlines crew members taped a woman to her seat after she allegedly tried opening a boarding door and bit one of the flight attendants. And earlier this month, a 22-year-old Ohio man flying with Frontier Airlines was duct-taped into his seat after allegedly groping a flight attendant, touching another inappropriately and punching a third.

The incidents also come months after the FAA and the Association of Flight Attendants noted an uptick in disruptive behavior on commercial flights, concerns that prompted the former to extend its “zero-tolerance” policy for unruly passengers.