Teens warned about dangerous social media jumping challenge

WARNING: The video above may be disturbing to some viewers.

A new social media challenge is causing headaches for parents and teens.

Called the “Skullbreaker Challenge,” authorities and parents are warning teenagers that the new social media craze, made popular on Tik Tok, could cause serious damage to participants.

Described by DailyDot.com, the challenge involves a trio of teens who “stand in a line and jump, and when the center participant’s feet leave the ground, their companions to either side attempt to knock their feet out from under them.”

Two mothers in different states are warning parents after the challenge harmed both of their sons.

Regina Hearne of Texas posted a video of her unsuspecting son being injured while doing the challenge circulating on social media. Her post has now gone viral.

“I have been in prayer about whether I should post this. However, it occurred to me in my spirit that just by knowing, it could save someone’s life. This is a video of some students playing a very dangerous prank on my son. It is supposed to be some new challenge going around. They tell the victim to do a challenge to see who can jump the highest. Then they kick their feet from under them. I took him to the hospital. He had no broken bones (Glory to God), but he did suffer a concussion. I can hardly look at this video because it hurts me and angers me to know that these kids are doing this and thinks that it is funny. The way he hit his head and back on that hard concrete floor could have damaged him for life or worse. PLEASE, PLEASE, PLEASE – let everyone know to tell our children don’t fall for this and don’t do it to anyone else,” shared Hearne. Regina Hearne

A second mom Valerie Hodson, in Arizona, posed pictures of her child in a hospital room with scrapes and bruises on his face, from a similar challenge.

“I really contemplated posting this, but I feel there needs to be awareness of this malicious cruel viral prank. On Wednesday my son was asked to do a jumping contest with his 2 “friends”, when he jumped up, the 2 boys kicked him, as hard as they could, so his legs flew out in front of him. He landed hard flat on his back and head, as he struggled to get up he lost consciousness, he fell forward landing on his face. The school monitor ran to his side, all the while the 2 boys were snickering and laughing as his stiff unconscious body lay on the asphalt. Fast forward at the hospital, he has a head injury, stitches in his face, severe cuts inside his mouth and 2 front teeth I have to keep on eye on. This apparently is a Tik Tok viral prank being filmed and gaining likes on social media. Thought I’d clarify, no he did not know this was going to happen. The boys in question he has known for quite sometime, so his trust of them was warranted. The premise of the prank is to get an unsuspecting individual to jump, so the pranksters can kick/trip the person to see how hard they fall,” posted Hodson. Valerie Hodson

Authorities are urging parents to speak with their kids about the challenge.

