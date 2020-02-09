Texas boy shot, killed for defending fellow student from bully

DALLAS, TX (KTVT/CNN) – A teen is dead and another is charged with murder after a shooting in Texas.

The victim, 16-year-old Samuel Reynolds, reportedly tried to defend a boy from a bully. Police said that the bully later got a gun and got his revenge.

Reynolds was an Arlington High School sophomore who played on soccer teams around the area. A few days ago, police said he intervened to stop another teenager who was being assaulted and bullied by a 15-year-old.

“Our victim had broken up a fight a few days prior between a smaller, what he described as a smaller boy, who was kind of picked on, and after he broke up the fight, he started having trouble with the suspect,” said Christopher Cook of Arlington Police.

Police say that 15-year-old decided to confront Reynolds Thursday afternoon in the hallway of the Pinewoods apartments where they lived. Police say security cameras captured the 15-year-old pulling a .40 caliber gun and shooting Reynolds, who later died.

“It’s just so senseless. It’s so tragic. It could’ve been avoided,” said Officer Cook.

The juvenile suspect was arrested soon after and charged with murder. Neighbors are appalled that a middle school bully would resort to such a brutal act.

“Ridiculous. If that’s the case, it’s really sad,” said neighbor David Aimufia. “If your ego’s hurt and you wanna show you’re a man, there’s no excuse for that.”

Police are angry that a young man was killed for doing the right thing and that someone gave a 15-year-old access to a handgun.

“That’s the question: how did he get the gun? And, that’s something we want answers for,” said Officer Cook. “We are sick and tired of children in our community coming into contact with firearms and possessing them and using them in these types of manner.”

Arlington High School is flying its flag at half-staff and has been offering grief counselors. Family and friends of Samuel Reynolds will lay him to rest next week.