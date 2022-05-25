UVALDE, Tx. (WRIC) — Beto O’Rourke, a Texas Democrat who came to national attention after running for Senate in 2018, confronted Texas Governor Greg Abbott during a press conference today following a school shooting that killed 21.

O’Rourke took aim at Abbott for gun policies that O’Rourke claimed fed gun violence across the United States.

“[Governor Abbott] bragged about the fact that there would be no background check, no training, no vetting whatsoever,” O’Rourke said to reporters following the incident. “He talked about that this was evil. The only thing that’s evil is what he continues to do to the people of this state.”

The Republican and local officials gathered at the press conferences had harsh words for O’Rourke as he was led from the room.

“I can’t believe you’re a sick son of a b*tch like this who could come to a deal like this and make a political issue,” one of the speakers can be heard saying.

Other speakers at the press conference included the lieutenant governor, Senator Ted Cruz, and the Uvalde Chief of Police. You can view the press conference in the player below:

Beto O’Rourke confronted Greg Abbott during the press conference – you can view a full video of their encounter below:

And a video of O’Rourke’s remarks after he was ejected from the press conference: