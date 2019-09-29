Texas man arrested after body found in his freezer

DALLAS, Tx (CNN) — A gruesome story out of Dallas, where man is accused of keeping a body in a freezer for over a year.

Authorities are charging Marcelino Menchaca Jr. with abuse of a corpse.

Police say Menchaca was taken to the hospital earlier this month after reportedly trying to commit suicide.

He was evicted that same day, that’s when cleaners discovered the body.

Menchaca reportedly told police he found the body at a hotel last November and took it back to his apartment for storage.

They also found a debit card belonging to Geoffrey Lyman Lea, a husband and father who has been missing since last September.

It is still unclear how Lea died. Menchaca’s bail set at $25,000.

It is unclear how he is pleading or if he has a lawyer.