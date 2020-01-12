Texas police investigating shooting at basketball game that injured teen, police officer

DALLAS, Texas (KETK) – Dallas police are searching for a person of interest after a shooting at a high school basketball game that injured a teen and a Dallas police officer.
The shooting happened Saturday night during a game at the Ellis Davis Field House between South Oak Cliff High and Kimball High.
Investigators say a fight broke out inside the field house which led to an 18-year-old being shot.
The teen is believed to be a former student at South Oak Cliff High School. His condition is unknown.
A Dallas police officer was also hurt when she was grazed by a bullet. Her injuries are non-life threatening.
So far, no arrests have been made.
