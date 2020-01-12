Texas police investigating shooting at basketball game that injured teen, police officer

DALLAS, Texas (KETK) – Dallas police are searching for a person of interest after a shooting at a high school basketball game that injured a teen and a Dallas police officer.

The shooting happened Saturday night during a game at the Ellis Davis Field House between South Oak Cliff High and Kimball High.

Investigators say a fight broke out inside the field house which led to an 18-year-old being shot.

Shooting at Kimball vs SOC game inside of Ellis Davis FieldHouse game.#KimballvsSOC #SOCvsKimball pic.twitter.com/1ZGnGvLFAN — Mond (@Dab2Live) January 12, 2020

The teen is believed to be a former student at South Oak Cliff High School. His condition is unknown.

A Dallas police officer was also hurt when she was grazed by a bullet. Her injuries are non-life threatening.

So far, no arrests have been made.

Shooting Investigation 9191 Polk Street – Davis Fieldhouse https://t.co/L1DMjdR0Io — Dallas Police Dept (@DallasPD) January 12, 2020

