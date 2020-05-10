Texas seniors attend virtual prom

ROMA, Tx. — Senior year has been cut short for Roma High School’s, class of 2020.

This has been difficult for graduating seniors like Aylin Garza who said she was looking forward to the end of the year gala throughout her senior year.

“It’s sad because we have been waiting for it since freshman year and come senior year and it just gets stripped away,” said Garza over a Zoom interview.

“It’s kind of an advantage and a disadvantage at the same time because we can’t hang around with our classmates or see each other for the last time,” Ariana Flores, a graduating senior at the school added.

However, the gladiators got an unexpected online invitation by Super Odisea, a popular music group in the border town, that is making prom possible for these students.

“Odisea has always been a group that gives back to the community. … Everything we do we try our best to do it for the community and for everyone around here,” Super Odisea told us as they rehearsed a few hours before going on Facebook live for the virtual prom.

It’s a gesture that during uncertain times has given the graduates something to look forward to and the entire community something to talk about and even celebrate.

“My mom she actually was like you’re going to put on your dress and we’re going to have a little prom here at the living room so we’re going to go semi all out,” Flores explained with excitement, of the band’s participation in this special occasion.

“I’m looking forward to the music and the fun tonight,” Said Alan Gonzales, another graduating senior who was looking forward to the highly anticipated event from the comfort of his home.

It’s a night that is sure to bring the community together during this uncertain time.

LATEST HEADLINES: