Texts about a military draft? They’re fake, U.S. Army says

(KRON/WRIC) – Have you received a text message telling you you’ve been selected for a military draft? Ignore it.

That’s the advice coming from the U.S. Army Recruiting Command, which sent out a fraud alert Tuesday warning people of the “fraudulent text messages.”

The USARC said that it had received several calls, emails, and text messages that falsely tell recipients to “report to the nearest branch” and that if the person does not, they would be “fined and sent to jail for a minimum of six years.”

Fact check: The @USArmy is NOT contacting anyone regarding the draft.



Text messages currently circulating are false and are not official Army communications.



Read more: https://t.co/csGpTQNfQc — U.S. Army Recruiting (@usarec) January 7, 2020

The Army is reminding people that the texts are false and “were not initiated by this command or the U.S. Army.”

Tensions have remained high after the U.S. killing of top Iranian General Qassem Soleimani, the head of Iran’s elite Quds Force.

Iran had pledged to retaliate, though its actions did not appear to result in any American casualties, according to a U.S. official. The missiles targeted two bases – one in the northern Iraqi city in Irbil and the other at Ain al-Asad in western Iraq.

The last time the draft was used was in the 1970s during the Vietnam War. Since then, the military has remained an all-volunteer force.

