The fastest-selling car in each state in June

U.S. and World

by: iSeeCars

Posted: / Updated:

(Getty Images)

The microchip shortage continues to impact new and used car sales as production interruptions lower the new car and used car supply and dealers are forced to maintain tight inventory levels,

Analyzing over one million new and used cars sold in June 2021, iSeeCars.com found that the average new car took 41.7 days to sell and the average used car took 34.5 days to sell.  New cars sold nearly a week faster than in May, when the average was 47.1 days, and used cars sold slightly faster compared to 34.8 days during the same time period. 

iSeeCars.com determined the new and used cars that were in the highest demand and disappeared the quickest from dealer lots. Here are the fastest-selling new and used cars by state:

Fastest-Selling New Cars by State

What were June’s fastest-selling new cars across the country? Here are the new vehicles in the highest demand by state:

Fastest-Selling New Car in Each State in June
StateVehicleAverage Days to Sell
AlabamaToyota RAV44.2
Alaska
ArizonaToyota Tacoma5.7
ArkansasCadillac Escalade3.9
CaliforniaSubaru Crosstrek3.8
ColoradoBMW X54.9
ConnecticutHyundai Tucson Hybrid14.4
DelawareToyota Tacoma5.3
FloridaKia Telluride5.1
GeorgiaToyota RAV45.3
HawaiiSubaru Crosstrek2.9
IdahoChevrolet Silverado 150014.0
IllinoisINFINITI QX507.4
IndianaKia Telluride3.7
IowaKia Telluride4.9
KansasKia Telluride1.3
KentuckyGMC Sierra 15006.9
LouisianaChevrolet Tahoe3.9
MaineHyundai Kona22.7
MarylandSubaru Ascent8.7
MassachusettsToyota RAV47.2
MichiganJeep Wrangler 4xe3.4
MinnesotaHyundai Palisade9.7
MississippiKia Telluride4.3
MissouriCadillac Escalade4.0
MontanaJeep Grand Cherokee8.3
NebraskaSubaru Ascent7.2
NevadaChevrolet Traverse4.9
New HampshireGMC Sierra 15006.3
New JerseyKia Seltos8.0
New MexicoNissan Sentra8.4
New YorkJeep Wrangler 4xe5.7
North CarolinaToyota RAV4 Hybrid4.5
North DakotaToyota RAV411.4
OhioToyota Sienna4.8
OklahomaToyota RAV43.5
OregonSubaru Crosstrek5.1
PennsylvaniaCadillac Escalade5.1
Rhode IslandSubaru Ascent4.3
South CarolinaSubaru Outback5.2
South DakotaHyundai Palisade10.4
TennesseeSubaru Ascent4.9
TexasToyota RAV4 Hybrid4.4
UtahHyundai Palisade6.8
VermontToyota RAV43.6
VirginiaSubaru Ascent5.9
WashingtonToyota Tundra9.2
West VirginiaToyota RAV4 Hybrid7.1
WisconsinHyundai Palisade6.7
Wyoming
  • The fastest-selling new car in the most states with six is the Toyota RAV4.
  • The second fastest-selling new car in the most states is a tie between the Kia Telluride and the Subaru Ascent in five states.
  • SUVs are the fastest-selling vehicle type in 40 states.
  • New Mexico is the only state with a sedan as the fastest seller with the Nissan Sentra.
  • Ohio is the only state with a minivan as the fastest seller with the Toyota Sienna
  • The fastest-selling new vehicle across all states is the Kia Telluride in Kansas at 1.3 days.

Fastest-Selling Used Cars by State

Here are the fastest-selling used cars by state:

Fastest-Selling Used Car in Each State
StateVehicleAverage Days to Sell
AlabamaFord Mustang14.8
AlaskaSubaru Forester6.7
ArkansasHonda Clarity Plug-In Hybrid7.4
ArizonaKia Forte20.8
CaliforniaMini Convertible14.0
ColoradoTesla Model 311.6
ConnecticutSubaru Ascent16.7
DelawareToyota 4Runner14.0
FloridaLexus RX 450h15.2
GeorgiaTesla Model 312.2
HawaiiBMW X314.5
IowaChrysler Pacifica14.8
IdahoHonda Accord Hybrid15.5
IllinoisSubaru Ascent14.7
IndianaChevrolet Suburban21.4
KansasHyundai Santa Fe22.0
KentuckyHyundai Accent19.3
LouisianaMazda Mazda614.9
MassachusettsSubaru WRX16.8
MarylandTesla Model 38.5
MaineMitsubishi Eclipse Cross14.7
MichiganSubaru WRX15.1
MinnesotaSubaru WRX19.4
MissouriMercedes-Benz GLC18.1
MississippiToyota Prius14.6
MontanaToyota Tacoma22.1
North CarolinaJeep Wrangler Unlimited17.3
North DakotaSubaru Ascent12.6
NebraskaHonda Civic11.4
New HampshireLexus LS 50018.0
New JerseyHonda Civic18.1
New MexicoTesla Model 312.1
NevadaMINI Countryman9.3
New YorkHonda Civic22.2
OhioTesla Model 313.8
OklahomaToyota RAV4 Hybrid12.9
OregonToyota RAV419.5
PennsylvaniaKia Telluride13.4
Rhode IslandToyota Camry15.1
South CarolinaMazda Mazda615.0
South DakotaJeep Compass38.3
TennesseeChevrolet Corvette14.0
TexasTesla Model 312.5
UtahTesla Model 313.4
VirginiaToyota Highlander19.7
VermontBMW 2 Series16.0
WashingtonTesla Model X18.6
WisconsinSubaru WRX11.8
West VirginiaChevrolet Corvette18.5
WyomingToyota Tacoma29.9
  • The Tesla Model 3 is the fastest-selling used car in the most states with seven.
  • Sedans are the most represented vehicle type as the fastest-selling used car type in 21 states.
  • The fastest-selling used car across all states is the Subaru Forester in Alaska at 6.7 days.

What does this mean for car shoppers? Buyers who are making a new or used car purchase might 

have difficulty finding these in-demand vehicles, and may end up paying a premium for them in the used car marketplace amid microchip-related inventory constraints. Vehicle inventory is expected to remain constrained for the remainder of 2021, so consumers who are in the market for one of these fast sellers should act quickly when they see their desired car for sale.

More from iSeeCars.com

About iSeeCars.com

iSeeCars.com is a car search engine that helps shoppers find the best car deals by providing key insights and valuable resources, like the iSeeCars free VIN check reports. iSeeCars.com has saved users over $282 million so far by applying big data analytics powered by over 25 billion (and growing) data points and using proprietary algorithms to objectively analyze, score and rank millions of new cars and used cars.

This article, the June’s Fastest-Selling Vehicles in Each State originally appeared on iSeeCars.com.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

StormTracker 8

Trending Stories

More Trending Stories

Local Events