IRS conducting audit after big companies receive loans meant for small businesses

The announcement said while a large number of companies repaid the loan voluntarily, following Small Business Administration guidelines, the IRS is now going to review loans more than $2 million.

To further ensure PPP loans are limited to eligible borrowers, the SBA has decided, in consultation with the Department of the Treasury, that it will review all loans in excess of $2 million, in addition to other loans as appropriate, following the lender’s submission of the borrower’s loan forgiveness application. Regulatory guidance implementing this procedure will be forthcoming. We remain fully committed to ensuring that America’s workers and small businesses get the resources they need to get through this challenging time U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven T. Mnuchin and U.S. Small Business Administrator Jovita Carranza

