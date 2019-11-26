The TSA’s “nopes” & “yeps” of carry-on luggage for Thanksgiving foods

(11/25/2019) — Who says a federal agency cannot have some fun. The PR folks at the Transportation Safety Administration posted a TikTok video on Twitter to show you what you can and cannot put in your carry-on luggage for Thanksgiving.
As you can see, for the Thanksgiving Day items, fruit cake and stuffing get a “yep”, while canned cranberries, gravy, and what appears to be pepper jelly get a “nope”. TSA says anything liquid needs to adhere to their 3-1-1 rules.
CLICK HERE to see all the TSA rules for checked and carry-on luggage
LATEST STORIES:
- Person dies in I-95 crash involving tractor-trailer in Prince George County
- StormTracker 8: Mild today; showers for the busy travel day
- Migrant tent city on border is ‘worse’ than camps in Africa, Mideast, congressmen say
- GMR Minute: A.C. Moore to close all stores; Colonial Heights house fire; Police search for missing man; 8News Holiday HQ
- Lawmakers look to stop the sale of smartwatch users’ health data