1  of  3
Breaking News
Person dies in I-95 crash involving tractor-trailer near Prince George County Chesterfield Police search for missing man last seen walking home Monday night Chesterfield and Petersburg crews help fight Colonial Heights house fire

The TSA’s “nopes” & “yeps” of carry-on luggage for Thanksgiving foods

U.S. & World
Posted: / Updated:

(11/25/2019) — Who says a federal agency cannot have some fun. The PR folks at the Transportation Safety Administration posted a TikTok video on Twitter to show you what you can and cannot put in your carry-on luggage for Thanksgiving.

As you can see, for the Thanksgiving Day items, fruit cake and stuffing get a “yep”, while canned cranberries, gravy, and what appears to be pepper jelly get a “nope”. TSA says anything liquid needs to adhere to their 3-1-1 rules.

CLICK HERE to see all the TSA rules for checked and carry-on luggage

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

StormTracker 8

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Local Events