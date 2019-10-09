These retailers will not open on Thanksgiving Day

A sign promoting Black Friday specials is displayed in the window of a J.C. Penny store as shoppers queue up at the door for a 3 p.m. opening, Thursday, Nov. 26, 2015, in northeast Denver. The store opened two hours before other retailers to cash in on a flurry of bargain hunters, some who said […]

TAMPA (WFLA) – Thanksgiving is still a few weeks away, and while many stores will have big sales that start on the holiday, some retailers have decided to close their doors this year.

According to the New York Times, the decision for these retailers to remain closed on this holiday is part of the latest evolution in retail industry’s scramble to figure out how to compete with the high demands of the holiday shopping season.

After in-store Thanksgiving Day sales sagged in recent years, many companies have decided the bad publicity attached with making employees work the holiday is no longer worth it.

Below is a list of major retailers who will be closed on Thanksgiving Day.

Stores closed on Thanksgiving

Ace Hardware

BJ’s – (open for Black Friday at 7 a.m.)

Costco

Guitar Center – (open for Black Friday at 7 a.m.)

Hobby Lobby – (open for Black Friday at 8 a.m.)

HomeGoods – (open for Black Friday at 7 a.m.)

Lowe’s – (open for Black Friday at 6 a.m.)

Marshalls – (open for Black Friday at 7 a.m.)

Petco – (open for Black Friday at 8 a.m.)

Sam’s Club

Stein Mart

T.J.Maxx – (open for Black Friday at 7 a.m.)

True Value

According to a survey from BestBlackFriday.com, 72% of those polled believe stores should stay closed on Thanksgiving so workers can spend time with their families on the holiday.

The survey said 14% of respondents planned to shop on Thanksgiving while another 14% said stores should be open but didn’t plan to shop.

BestBlackFriday.com also projects that several other big retailers—including Dillard’s, Nordstrom, IKEA, Home Depot, Petsmart and Office Depot/OfficeMax—would close for Thanksgiving. Those closures have not been confirmed yet, so the list will likely grow in the coming weeks.

