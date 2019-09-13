Breaking News
‘This is childhood cancer’ Mom shares heart-wrenching photo of her 4-year-old son with leukemia

by: WFLA, CNN

TEXAS (WFLA/CNN) – A mother in Texas is sharing a heart-wrenching photo of her four-year-old son with leukemia.

Beckett was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukemia over a year ago.

His mom Kaitlin Burge posted photos of Beckett, struggling with his condition.

She included the caption, ‘This is childhood cancer. take it or leave it.’

Burge also wrote about Beckett’s five-year-old sister Aubrey, seen in the photo rubbing her brother’s back, who often gets left behind because of Beckett’s needs.

Posted by Beckett Strong on Tuesday, September 3, 2019

Beckett should complete treatment in August 2021

The process has grown increasingly costly, so a friend made a GoFundMe for Beckett’s medical expenses.

