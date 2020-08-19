Thousands crowd together at Wuhan pool party while not wearing masks

WUHAN, China – An electronic music festival drew thousands to a massive pool party in Wuhan, China over the weekend.

Despite COVID-19 first being detected in the central Chinese city, life in Wuhan has returned to normal in many ways – photos and videos show revelers not wearing masks or distancing themselves.

The city has not had a coronavirus case since mid-May, CNN reports, after the Chinese government sealed it off from the outside world January 23 to slow the spread of the disease.

The site of the concert, Wuhan Maya Beach Water Park, has an average of 15,000 visitors a day now – roughly half of what it saw in August of 2019, according to Hubei Daily, a Communist Party mouthpiece newspaper.

China’s national and provincial statistics show almost 60 percent of the country’s 84,000 confirmed COVD-19 cases happened in Wuhan, prompting a complete shutdown of transportation into and out of the city.

Other countries, including the United States, are still struggling to bring down case numbers months after the first outbreak. The seven-day moving average in the U.S. was over 51,000 new cases per day as of Tuesday, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.